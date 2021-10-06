Meet-A-Teacher: Wendy Stange

Name: Wendy Stange

School: Aspen Creek Elementary

What do you teach? Fifth grade.

Experience: This is my 13th year with GPS. I taught fourth grade for six years and am beginning my seventh year in fifth grade.

Hobbies: Quilting, crafting, reading, dancing.

Who or what influenced you to become an educator? My mom influenced me to become a teacher. I enjoyed learning from her as mom my and my HAL teacher.

How do you spend your summer? In the summer, I travel to visit family, spend time with friends and family, and work on my quilting and crafting projects.

What’s the most rewarding part of being an educator? The most rewarding part of being a teacher is seeing the students’ “aha” moments when things click in their brains.

If I weren’t a teacher, I’d be ... an interior decorator.