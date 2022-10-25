Midland University recognizes Bonderson family with award

Over the past century, the Bonderson family has built numerous strong and lasting relationships with Midland University in Fremont.

The Bonderson family was recognized as the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Midland Family award and was honored Sept. 26 during the Alumni & Legacy Banquet as part of the university's homecoming celebration.

The first of four generations of Bonderson family members at Midland began in the 1920s with the arrival of Rena Bonderson, Ruth Bonderson Nelson, June Bonderson Brainard, and Hazel Hansen Bonderson. Rena, Ruth, and June were each granddaughters of Anders and Kjerstina Bonderson, who immigrated to the United States from Sweden in 1863. They settled in Nebraska in 1867, farming near Gretna before eventually residing near Emerson.

Three more generations of the Bonderson family would grace the Midland campus over the coming decades. At one time in the late 1950s, there were five members of the Bonderson family on campus at the same time.

Two of those were the Rev. John Russell and Colleen Bonderson, who met during their senior year at Midland and soon married. They had two sons, the Rev. Martin Russell and Matthew Russell, both of whom would later graduate from Midland. The Rev. John Russell and the Rev. Martin Russell each served on Midland's Board of Trustees.

“Going back to the first Bonderson family members that attended Midland, our family has valued the distinctive virtues and opportunities of a Lutheran higher education,” said Martin Russell, a member of the class of 1986. “Midland’s core values are faith, quality, respect, stewardship and learning. Anders and Kjerstina possessed these values, and these very same values continue to shape their descendants’ lives to this day.

“Reflecting on my experience as a student at Midland, I have grown to deeply value how Midland's focus on the liberal arts shaped my life. It provided me with a foundation to live a life of thoughtful inquiry, service, leadership, and care for the world. Moreover, I am honored to be among the 16 members of the Bonderson family who have studied at Midland during the past 100 years.”

Among the other 16 family members to attend Midland were Phyllis Bonderson Fong (Immanuel School of Nursing), Luhleem Bonderson Davison, Jenet Bonderson Cain, Virginia Bonderson Alexander, Dr. Ron Alexander, Deborah Bonderson Wragge, Kathy Bonderson Fleischhacker, and Samuel Thrutchley. Thrutchley was the great-great-great grandson of Anderson and Kjerstina Bonderson and was a fourth generation family member to attend Midland.