Midlands Community Foundation awards $134,000 in grants

Midlands Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $134,334 to 29 nonprofit organizations serving Sarpy and Cass Counties including:
- Avoca Town Hall and Community Improvement Inc. - $3,500
- Banister’s Leadership Academy - $5,000
- Bellevue Together Inc. - $5,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands - $1,500
- Cass County CASA - $1,000
- College Possible - $2,500
- Completely Kids - $5,000
- Elmwood Public Library - $3,000
- Father Flanagan’s Home (Boys Town) -$5,000
- Fontenelle Forest - $3,000
- Food Bank for the Heartland - $12,500
- Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska - $5,000
- Greater Omaha Attendance & Learning Services Center - $5,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County - $5,000
- Happy Paws - $3,000
- Harbor House (Hospice House) - $5,000
- Junior Achievement of the Midlands Inc. - $2,500
- Kids Can Community Center - $5,000
- The Lofte Association - $5,000
- Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation - $10,000
- Omaha Symphony Association - $5,000
- OneWorld Community Health Centers Inc. - $10,000
- Plattsmouth EMS - $2,490
- RESPECT 2 - $3,950
- Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership Inc. - $3,000
- Student Activities Values Education Inc. - $5,000
- Titan Band Booster Association - $2,194
- Heritage House Museum (Weeping Water Historical Society) - $5,200
- YMCA of Greater Omaha (Sarpy Community YMCA) - $5,000
“MCF’s grants program is possible because of the generous financial support of those who donate to the community foundation each year, MCF Executive Director Diane Knicky said in a news release. "We are pleased to be able to contribute to the missions of these nonprofit organizations, making a significant impact on the lives of those living in the communities we serve. We look forward to seeing our grant dollars in action."
This is the first of two grant distributions for Midlands Community Foundation’s fiscal year. The next grant deadline will be Feb. 1, with funds distributed in April.
Through its grants program, MCF places an emphasis on prevention and education. It has a strong commitment toward programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education, and human services.
The mission of the foundation is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals.