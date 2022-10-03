Midlands Hospital vaccination clinic helps serve Sarpy/Cass County children

Sarpy and Cass county residents looking for a no-cost vaccination option can take advantage of an immunization clinic at CHI Health Midlands Hospital in Papillion.

Grants are supporting free COVID-19 immunizations and boosters as well as access for qualifying residents to receive traditional, school-required vaccinations for children from birth to age 18 at the Sarpy/Cass County Immunization Clinic at Midlands.

Dona Bremser, the nurse coordinating the clinic, said the program is available for those families on Medicaid or who are uninsured or underinsured (where vaccinations are not covered), as well as American Indians/Alaska Natives.

Children whose insurance covers immunizations are not eligible for the clinic's services. Adults can receive COVID-19 and flu shots this year at the clinic.

Bremser, said the program is part of Midlands' community outreach. Donations are accepted but not required, and the money goes back into support similar programs at the hospital.

"If we're doing COVID shots, we don't take any donations whatsoever," Bremser said.

Appointments are available at chihealth.com/request-immunization-appointment but are not required for the clinic. Bremser said wait times are minimal, even for walk-ins. The clinic runs the first Thursday of the month from 4 to 7 p.m. and the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is based on the first floor of Midlands Medical Building One, 11109 S. 84th St., Suite 1820, in Papillion, which is part of the CHI Health Midlands campus.

COVID-19 and seasonal influenza shots are available along with Dtap, Hepatitis B, IPV, Pentacel (Tdap, Hib and polio), Hib, Pediatrix (combination of Dtap, HepB and Polio), Prevnar-13, Kinrix (Dtap and Polio), Rotavirus, MMR, Varicella, Meningitis, Td, Tdap, Hepatitis A and HPV, according to the hospital's website.

"It's a great program to get people vaccinated that, for some reason, are unable to do it," Bremser said. "A lot of people just don't realize that we're here, and so a lot of kids don't get the vaccines they need."