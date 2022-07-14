Nebraska appeals court upholds reckless driving sentence of dump-truck driver in fatal crash

A state appeals court affirmed that a dump-truck driver deserved an enhanced, felony motor vehicle homicide sentence for ramming into a minivan stopped at a red light on Highway 370 near Gretna.

Two children were killed and three others were injured in the Nov. 16, 2019, collision.

Investigators testified that the driver of the loaded dump truck had not engaged his brakes and had concluded a 13-minute cellphone call just before the crash. The truck struck the minivan at an estimated 47 mph at least.

Jesse Knight, the driver, had appealed his conviction for two counts of motor vehicle homicide, claiming that he wasn’t driving recklessly, which carries a more serious penalty.

Driving recklessly, legally defined as driving with “an indifferent or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property,” enhances the crime of motor vehicle homicide from a Class I misdemeanor, which carries a maximum of one year in jail, to a Class IIIA felony, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Sarpy County District Judge Michael Smith sentenced Knight to two years in prison on each of the two counts of motor vehicle homicide, ordering the sentences to be served consecutively. Plus, the judge added three months in prison for the reckless driving charge, according to state court records.

Knight, who expressed remorse for the accident, appealed. He maintained that his driving “was normal and unremarkable but for the moment of inattention or driver error immediately preceding the accident.”

But the Nebraska Court of Appeals rejected the appeal. The court ruled on Tuesday, July 12, that the evidence showed Knight ignored a flashing yellow warning sign.

The warning light indicated that a red stoplight was 648 feet ahead at the 192nd Street and Highway 370 intersection, giving him plenty of time to stop, the court said.

“Knight was so distracted that he neglected to heed numerous warning signs and drove a loaded dump truck straight through a red traffic light at full speed,” the court ruling stated.

Abby Young, 16, and Stephen Young, 10, were killed in the accident. Their mother and two brothers were critically hurt.