New faces to join Gretna school board

Voters chose newcomers Blake Turpen and Greg Beach to join the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, along with incumbent Mark Hauptman.

Hauptman led the six-candidate field with 3,954 votes, followed by Turpen with 3,875 and Beach with 3,586. Current member Ann Sackett Wright ended in fourth place with 3,346 votes, with Jenna Garcia and Lori Lowry close behind.

“The way that the vote turned out, there wasn’t a lot of spread between the top and bottom. I think there is room for a lot of ideas,” Turpen said.

Turpen, a sales manager for a medical equipment manufacturer, said he wants to focus part of his attention in retaining and recruiting highly qualified educators and administrators.

“Finding enough of those folks that have the same mission and vision, and have the same skill sets that we can create a reproducible experience for all of our kids (in every school), “ he said.

Beach, a vice president at Core Bank, said he was overwhelmed while campaigning by the concern the community has for the public schools.

“We all have different ideas on what makes us a great school district, but the common thing that was voiced was that we all want a student first, safe and efficient district to educate our kids in,” Beach said.

“This will be an ongoing process as we evolve and get bigger, but we will strive to communicate the ‘why’ of the decisions that are made at the board level and the direction we are heading,” he said.