New license plates to be issued in 2023

Next year, 2023, marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle in Nebraska.

Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plate options have significantly increased with the expansion of the number of available specialty plates, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said in a news release.

There are currently 52 different specialty plates available and can be found on the DMV website at dmv.nebraska.gov/dvr/license-plates.

“Nebraskans have more options for vehicle license plates than ever before,” DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said. "Planning ahead will help us serve you more efficiently if you choose to order a specialty plate.”

For Nebraskans considering a specialty plate, the DMV cautions that it takes five weeks to process, produce and deliver speciality plates, so the order should be placed five to six weeks before you register your vehicle.

The quickest and easiest way to order a specialty plate is via dmv.nebraska.gov/services. To do so, you will need your current registration or title information. The specialty plates will be delivered to the local county treasurer’s office, and you will be notified when your plates are ready for pick up if you select the option for email notifications.

“Ensuring you are well prepared prior to placing a specialty plate order will make for a smooth transaction,” said Betty Johnson, driver and vehicle records administrator. “Our partners at the local county treasurer offices are working hard to ensure Nebraskans receive prompt notification when their specialty plates have arrived.”

Nebraskans renewing their vehicle registration who desire the standard general issuance license plate or to retain their current specialty plate do not need to place any special orders. Registration renewal, including reissuance of license plates, may be completed online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.

The Nebraska DMV in conjunction with its partners at the county treasurer offices across Nebraska will issue over 2.2 million plates in 2023.