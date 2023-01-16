New members join Gretna school board

Newcomers Greg Beach and Blake Turpen, joined by incumbent Mark Hauptman, were sworn-in as school board members at the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle formally administered the oath of office.

In a relatively tight election last November, Hauptman was returned to the board with 3,954 votes, followed by Turpen with 3,875 and Beach with 3,586.

The newly reconstituted board elected Rick Hollendieck as president, succeeding the retired David Gulizia. Kyle Janssen will serve as vice president, Dawn Stock as secretary and Hauptman as treasurer.

Much of the evening’s meeting was dedicated to beginning of the year formalities, such as committee assignments, employee negotiation teams, redesignating Pinnacle Bank as the district’s financial depository, and empowering Superintendent Rich Beran to pursue grant funding.

The board also approved hiring 28 additional full time staff members for the 2023-24 school year. Those hires are on top of the 20 staff members approved at a meeting in December, bringing the total to 48 new full time employees.

The majority of the new hires will work at the new Gretna East High School, which will open in the fall.