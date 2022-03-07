New water, sewer rates coming April 1

Water and sewer rates will see a slight increase beginning April 1.

The Gretna City Council introduced and approved the first reading of Ordinance 2111, which will amend the water and sewer use rates, at its March 1 meeting.

The amended rates reflect the charges passed on to the City of Gretna by the City of Omaha.

For users living within the corporate limits of the city, there will be a $15.02 minimum customer charge, with a flow charge of $2.8147 per 1,000 gallons. Outside city limits, the customer charge will be $22.54 minimum with a flow charge of $4.221 per 1,000 gallons.

Sewer use rates will be an $8.67 minimum customer charge inside city limits, with a flow charge of $5.1984 per 1,000 gallons. Outside city limits, a $14.74 minimum customer charge and $7.7976 flow charge per 1,000 gallons.

Rates below the meter manhole at South 192nd Street are through the Metropolitan Utilities District. Cost is a customer charge of $9.64 plus a flow charge of $3.2333 per 1,000 gallons of usage.

The rates will be locked in for the next two years.

Sewer rate increases can be attributed to a 5.2% bulk rate increases passed on to Gretna by the City of Omaha. Expenses increased by 8% from 2021 and sewer use grew 5% over 2021.

Water rate increases are due to a city cost increase for water supply. Water expenses also increased 8% from 2021.

For the minimal user of about 4,000 gallons per month, sewer bills are estimated at $28.04 ($1.32 increase) and water bills at $25.64 (62 cent increase.) For the typical family user of 8,000 gallons per month, sewer bills are estimated at $47.54 ($1.71 increase) and water at $36.63 (90 cent increase.) These estimates were provided to the council by city engineers Olmsted & Perry Consulting Engineers Inc.

Rate increases for the Sarpy County/Sapp Brothers user of 17,000 gallons per month, would see a $13.67 decrease in sewer rates and a $23.75 increase in water rates. These rates include additional administrative and maintenance costs to the City of Gretna.

Also at its March 1 meeting, the council:

• Approved a pay request of $374,454 to MCL Construction for work on the Gretna Crossing ball park.

• Approved a time extension to Vrba Construction for the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3 -- Part 2 (South.) Due to equipment and material delays related to supply chain issues, the contract time for substantial completion was delayed to the first week of March and the project should be ready for final payment on April 18.

• Approved a $189,510.33 pay request to Kersten Construction for work on Aspen Creek North Phase 2 water main improvements.

• Approved a $35,186.40 pay request to Sargent Drilling for Well No. 9 and Well House -- Contract No. 1.

• Approved a change order decrease of $1,753.50 and a $42,718 final pay request to Vrba Construction for Building V water main relocation.

• Approved a $136,719 pay request to Judds Bros. Construction for Standing Stone outfall sewer improvements.

• Approved a $29,264.22 pay request to Vrba Construction for new municipal Well No. 9 and Well House.

• Dave Harrig provided an update on the Gretna Fire Museum construction.

• Waived second and third readings, approved and adopted Ordinance 2107, amending the number of fireworks stands. Now, the code will allow for one stand per 1,000 population. Therefore, a current population of 9,323 will allow opportunity for nine stands within the city’s corporate limits. This formula will grow as the city does and will not have to be readdressed as the city grows, according to a staff report on the item. The second and third readings were waived, as applications for this year are coming in now.

• Approved second reading of Ordinance 2108, 2022 Gretna GO Water Refunding Bonds (Series 2017) and second reading of Ordinance 2109, 2022 Gretna Public Safety Tax Anticipation Refunding Bonds (Series 2017.) The council’s approval now will allow the city to act quickly in May or June, when the bonds are eligible to be refunded, in the case that rates improve. Quick action would allow the city to lock in better interest rates, thus increasing savings.

• Approved and adopted Keno sales for The Good Life Bar & Grill.

• Approved a final plat and rezone from transitional agriculture to residential estates for a subdivision to be known as Wynwood Phase 2, generally located south of 226th Street and Schram Road, south of Wynnwood Estates Phase 1.

• Approved a contract with Johnson Controls for CCTV and access control services at Gretna Crossing Park Recreation & Aquatics Center, for an amount not to exceed $126,972.

• Reviewed bids and awarded a $596,967.81 construction contract to Larson Backhoe Inc. for the Gretna Senior Living water main improvement project.

• Approved the interlocal agreement for Gruenther Road improvements. The agreement is between the city, Sarpy County, SID 361 and SID 365. The SIDs will fund the cost of the improvements, which include a paved roadway from the existing pavement at 216th Street and Gruenther Road west, approximately 1,000 linear feet and the construction deceleration, turning lanes and road improvements. The city and county will own and maintain the roads, once completed.

• Approved a consultant proposal, agreement for services and addendum to agreement for services with Great Plains Sponsorship, to pursue opportunities for naming rights and sponsorship for Gretna Crossing Park.

The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.

