Ninth grade orientation set for Aug. 10

The 2022 Gretna High School Ninth Grade Orientation is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Gretna High School, 11335 S 204th St.

All incoming ninth graders for the 2022-23 school year should plan to attend. Parents are needed for dropoff and pickup only.

Students will go through an abbreviated full day schedule, take a school photo, receive a school-provided computer, meet their teachers, see their friends and more.

If there are recommended COVID-19 restrictions at the time of orientation, ninth grade parents will be sent an email in early August with details.

Please call GHS at 402-332-3936 with questions.