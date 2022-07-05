Noli's Pizzeria can now call Gretna home

Once Joel and Krystin Marsh committed to their long-held dream of opening Noli’s Pizzeria, the couple visited New York for inspiration.

Wondering why authentic New York pizza tastes so unique, they searched for answers.

“It’s the water,” Krystin Marsh said.

New York water endures a special filtration process, ensuring pure quality, she explained. So, the Marsh’s worked with a local filtration company to calibrate their water to have the same mineral content as New York City.

It’s this sort of attention to detail, she said, that makes Noli’s stand out from other pizza restaurants. Everything is made fresh, she said, and nearly everything is handmade.

“We take pride in each of our ingredients,” Krystin Marsh said.

The Marshs opened Noli’s, named after their daughter Noli, about eight years ago in Blackstone. After a soft open in Gretna, the family cut the ribbon Thursday, June 30, on its second location, followed by a weekend grand opening.

Even with a growing business, Krystin Marshsaid they’re still paying attention to the details, including in the interior design of the Gretna restaurant. Some of the furniture is handcrafted by his husband’s father Rich. He designed tabletops by piecing together small blocks of wood.

The family-owned pizzeria expanded to Gretna for the people and its history, Krystin Marsh said. Joel Marsh said the family has received a lot of support from the community.

“We’re happy to be in Gretna,” he said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. “I really love the tight-knit community.”

James Roark, outreach committee chair for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, said he’s grateful to have another restaurant option in Gretna.

“They’ve had a highly successful eight years, and we just wish them all the best of success here,” Roark said.

The spot at 11832 Standing Stone Drive worked nicely for Noli’s, Krystin Marsh said, as it was once a Pizza Hut. Its built-in infrastructure made for a smooth transition.

The menu looks the same as the Blackstone Noli’s, she said, which includes vegan and gluten-free options.

Brad Stauffer, longtime Gretna resident and owner of Gretna Chiropractic, tried Noli’s for the first time at the event.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Stauffer said.

He said the ingredients created unique flavors compared to other pizza restaurants. Stauffer said he’ll definitely be back for more.

Noli’s isn’t done expanding yet. Krystin Marsh said a third location will be opening soon in Omaha’s Regency Landing inside the Blue Sky Patio & Pickleball, which is set to open in July.

