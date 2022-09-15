Noli's temporarily closes Gretna restaurant to hire local workers

Noli’s Pizzeria is pressing pause on its Gretna location.

Owner Krystin Marsh told the Gretna Breeze that the store is looking to restaff its kitchen with a more local crew. Marsh said "the extended commute to Gretna and transportation needs were taking a toll" on the restaurant's staff.

Marsh said the restaurant has some "great Gretna crew," but the core of the kitchen employees were making a significant commute. The plan is to reopen as soon as possible and "continue strong in Gretna."

"We took this as an opportunity to ‘reboot’, and open with more of a full-service model," Marsh said in a Facebook message. "This was a common thread in our feedback from the community."

Noli's original location is at 4001 Farnam St. in Omaha's Blackstone District. It had operated a spot in the Inner Rail Food Hall down the road in Aksarben Village, but it has since closed that satellite location.

Marsh said anyone interested in working at the Gretna restaurant -- located at 11832 Standing Stone Drive, in the former Pizza Hut -- can visit nolispizzeria.com and find a job application.

Noli's is part of the Gretna Public Library's promotion for National Library Card Sign-up Month, and Marsh said the 10% discount vouchers will be honored through October.

The goal is to reopen at the start of October, but it will depend on how hiring goes, Marsh said.

Catering and private parties can still be accommodated. Marsh said that can be scheduled on Noli's website.

"Our business is Nebraska-family owned, and have a passion for serving pizza," Marsh said. "We are really excited to get serving our pizza in Gretna again!"