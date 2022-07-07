Nominations sought for 2022 Gretna Citizen of the Year

Nominations are being sought for the Gretna Citizen of the Year.

The award is presented annually by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce during Gretna Days. It recognizes a dedicated member of the community.

Nominees should be active in the community and be someone who feels a special connection to Gretna, has the desire to help the community continue to thrive, volunteers their time and is a great citizen and ambassador for Gretna.

Nominees must be a current or past resident of the Gretna Public Schools district and their contributions must have been made to the Gretna community.

The chamber is accepting nominations at info@GretnaChamber.com until Friday, July 15.

The 2021 award was presented to Loren Katt, the longtime general manager of Farmer's Union Co-Op and a master instructor for Nebraska Game and Parks who was mayor in 1986 and 1987. Travis Mayer, a 48-year member of the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department, received the 2020 recognition.

This year's winner will be announced at the Friday, July 29, movie night during Gretna Days and will ride in the Gretna Day Parade the following day.