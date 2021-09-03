Nonprofit networking with Gretna Community Foundation set for Thursday

The Gretna Community Foundation will host an informational meeting from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in the community meeting room at B. Douglas Construction, 20816 W. Gruenther Road.

Information includes an introduction to the GCF Board of Directors, opportunities for grants, best practices for managing and maximizing donations to your fund, information on the Midlands Community Foundation and its matching funds programs, and networking with other fund owners.

Donuts and coffee will be provided.

Founded in 2011, the Gretna Community Foundation establishes designated giving for community needs under the professionally-managed umbrella of the Midlands Community Foundation.

Contact info@gretnacommunityfoundation.org with questions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.