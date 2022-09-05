Nurse celebrates first year in skin care business by honoring local jazz artist

Monique Summers stepped up as a nurse working on a COVID-19 unit at the beginning of the pandemic.

During that time, she suffered from extremely dry skin and looked to her hobby of mixing organic oils for a solution, according to a news release.

After formulating an oil using the natural healing properties of rosemary, she began sharing the oil with her hospital colleagues. With their encouragement, CáMora was born. Today CáMora offers a complete line of body oils, beard oils, body butters, soaps and bath bombs — all made using organic and natural ingredients, the release states.

As Summers celebrates her first year of business, along with surviving the financial uncertainty of the pandemic, she chose to honor her favorite — and one of Omaha’s favorite — saxophonist, Edward Archibald.

Archibald has more than 30 years of experience with roots in jazz, rhythm and blues, country and classical music. He writes, produces, arranges and performs all of his own music, as well as performing cover songs.

Summers will present Archibald with her inaugural CáMora Award during a first birthday bash on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at 4101 S. 174th St. Archibald will be presented the award about 4:20 p.m. and will perform for the crowd in an event similar to Omaha’s Jazz on the Green, the release states.

Find more information on the business at camoracare.com. Find more about Archibald’s music at archmoments.com.