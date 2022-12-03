OCF awards $487,000 in grants to 22 local nonprofits

The Omaha Community Foundation recently awarded $487,639 in Fund for Omaha grants to 22 local nonprofits. The grants support organizations leading racial equity and social justice work in Douglas and Sarpy counties as well as Pottawattamie County in Iowa.

Grants in the 2022 Fund for Omaha grant cycle will fund projects such as doula services in North Omaha, mental health and housing services for homeless mothers with young children, and leadership education and training for immigrant and underrepresented communities, according to a news release. Several organizations will use the grants to cover operational expenses. Many grants will serve the entire metropolitan area.

Among the grants are $25,000 for Heartland Workers Center, which is building a new center in South Omaha that will be a resource for Sarpy County residents, and $20,000 for Project Houseworks, which works on affordable housing and serves Sarpy County residents through its senior repair and home affordability programs.

Fund for Omaha is the largest discretionary grant program funded by the Omaha Community Foundation in partnership with local philanthropists. The foundation has granted almost $9 million from the Fund for Omaha to local nonprofit organizations since the fund was established.

Funding priorities include arts and culture, neighborhoods, economic opportunity, health, transportation, and vibrant communities, all with an emphasis on racial equity and social justice. The grants were awarded through a grant committee.

Find more at omahafoundation.org/ffo.