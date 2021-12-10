 Skip to main content
Optimist scholarships available

The Gretna Optimist Club is looking for college students who are interested in applying for a scholarship to help with their higher education expenses. Gretna Optimists are looking to award four $500 scholarships.

Applications are available at Gretna High School, 11335 S 204th St., or email Lori at Lorib281@yahoo.com.

Applications will be due by Jan. 3, 2022 and can be turned in at Gretna High School.

For more information, call Lori Blum 402-332-3289.

