Optimist scholarships available

The Gretna Optimist Club is looking for college students who are interested in applying for a scholarship to help with their higher education expenses. Gretna Optimists are looking to award four $500 scholarships.
Applications are available at Gretna High School, 11335 S 204th St., or email Lori at Lorib281@yahoo.com.
Applications will be due by Jan. 3, 2022 and can be turned in at Gretna High School.
For more information, call Lori Blum 402-332-3289.
Rachel George
