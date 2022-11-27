Optimists' Angel Tree returns to Pinnacle Bank

The Optimist Angel Tree is up at Pinnacle Bank.

Members of the community interested in participating are asked to stop by the bank, located at 817 Village Square, during business hours — Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon — to select an ornament off the tree.

Each red ornament represents a girl and each green ornament represents a boy in the Gretna community in need of gifts this year. The ornament tells the age of the child and can be checked out with a bank teller.

The gifts must be wrapped and returned to the bank by Dec. 16. The Optimists ask that each gift or collection of gifts be valued between $30 and $35.

Optimist Karen Zoerb said organizers made a slight increase to the gift value this year in an effort to try and keep the gift values even. Often, several children in one family might be picked up by different donors and they don't want one child to receive three presents and the another to only receive one, she said.

Zoerb said that while there are so many adopt-a-family type holiday programs, "this exact Angel Tree is only for local kids, only Gretna kids."

"It's so easy and convenient to go to the Angel Tree, take your child with you and say, 'Hey, what age do you want?'" Zoerb said. "It has no name identification. It just has the age of the child.

"My granddaughters are adults now, but from the time they were little loved going to pick the angel off the tree. It's kind of more personal."

The Angel Tree is an annual donation drive put on by the Gretna Optimist Club in partnership with Pinnacle Bank Gretna.

There are about 100 children in need this year, which is on par for the annual gifting program, Zoerb said.