Connie Vanderheiden visited with the Gretna Optimist Club on July 28.

She talked about her business A Leash Above. Anyone who needs help with their pets can call her at 402-915-3274.

The club’s own Bill Volmer told the group about his time in the Navy on Aug. 4. He had a DVD with information on submarines.

The next week, Helen Ortlieb shared pictures and information about her trip to Alaska.

Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.