Optimists to hold bake sale day before Thanksgiving

The Gretna Optimist Club is holding a bake sale right before Thanksgiving.

The sale will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Gretna Fareway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

Among recent visitors to the club:

Donna Caldwell and Marie Caldwell work for A&D Printing at 4320 S. 89th St. They produce photo puzzles, coasters, notepads, yard signs plus more.

Kevyn Sopinski from the Papillion-Missouri River Natural Resources District spoke about the government agency is working to prevent flooding and erosion in our communities.

Carissa Dicks along with Riley Gross spoke about the clubs and activities happening in the middle schools of Gretna.

Angie Slaughter of Gretna updated the club on the Holly Jolly Christmas Project last year. She raises money to purchase Christmas kits for underprivileged families in the community. The kits include a 4-foot, pre-lit tree along with ornaments, hooks and a tree topper.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.