Optimists to host Nov. 24 bake sale

The annual Gretna Optimist Bake Sale will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at McKinney's Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive.
While supplies last.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the Gretna Optimist Club. Proceeds benefit youth scholarships.
