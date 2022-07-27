Optimists welcome guests at recent meetings

The Gretna Optimist Club welcomed fitness and nutrition coach Courtney Peaveler of Gretna for an informative talk on July 7. Find more at facebook.com/PeavlersPassionFIT.

Mike Evans received the award for Optimist of the Month at the July 14 meeting. Dan Doggert, director of Truck Services Inc., discussed resolving issues for trucking careers.

On July 21, Don Gross became a new member of the club, receiving a pin and certificate. Brad Stauffer informed the group about the upcoming Gretna Days this week.

Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.