Order temporarily blocks ballot signature distribution requirement

A federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a requirement that Nebraska ballot initiatives collect signatures across the state.

Judge John M. Gerrard issued a preliminary injunction June 13 that blocks a provision of the Nebraska Constitution that requires the collection of signatures from 5% of registered voters in 38 counties to qualify for the ballot.

Campaigns must still collect a certain total number of signatures under the order, but they can come from anywhere -- including disproportionally from urban areas.

“The State of Nebraska is absolutely free to require a showing of statewide support for a ballot initiative -- but it may not do so based on units of dramatically differing population, resulting in discrimination among voters," Gerrard wrote in the order.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska and Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana sought the injunction as part of a lawsuit filed in May arguing the signature distribution requirement violates the 14th Amendment principle of "one person, one vote" because it resulted in voters in urban areas having less power than voters in rural counties.

“Whether you live in Hall County, Sarpy County, Lancaster County, or Scotts Bluff County, your signature on a petition ought to have just as much power as a signature in some of our state’s least populated counties," ACLU attorney Jane Seu said in a news release.

Crista Eggers, a Gretna resident who is a plaintiff in the litigation, called the judge’s order a relief.

“There is statewide support for legalizing medical cannabis, but up until today we were at risk of being kept off the ballot if we came just one county short of the multicounty requirement," Eggers said. "Under this preliminary injunction, everyone’s signature now has equal weight, and that’s the way it should be. As this case continues, we’ll keep working to generate support across the state.”