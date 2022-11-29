Palisades’ Sundae fun day: Students rewarded for successful fundraiser

Karen Naylor, first year principal at Gretna’s Palisades Elementary School, learned the hard way how sticky fundraising can be. Literally.

Naylor allowed herself to be turned into an ice cream sundae on Thursday, Nov. 17, as a reward to Palisades’ students, who raised $14,000 during the parent-teacher organization’s annual torch run fundraiser earlier this year.

The money will be used provide technology-based resources for classrooms and an additional water bottle filling station for the school, said Palisades PTO President Beth Pirnie.

“Every child got to participate in the sundae fun by adding a topping to Mrs. Naylor, and some of the teachers got in on the action as well,” Pirnie said. “The chocolate and strawberry syrup, marshmallows, colorful candies and Fruity Pebbles cereal made a colorful and sticky sundae.”