Palm appointed to county court vacancy

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth to the 2nd Judicial District County Court serving Cass, Otoe and Sarpy Counties.

Palm, 50, has served in the Cass County Attorney’s Office since August 2000. He has been the county attorney since 2018 after serving as chief deputy from 2003 to 2018.

Palm’s primary legal practice has involved criminal law trial work. He also handled all inheritance tax cases in Cass County.

Palm holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Palm has been actively involved with youth in the community. Since 2014, he has been a volunteer leader of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy, a program that meets weekly during the school year to provide instruction in law enforcement careers.

Palm is currently a Merit Badge Counselor for the Boy Scouts of America. He has previously served as a Cub Scout den leader in Bellevue.

Palm regularly instructs and trains the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Plattsmouth Police Department as part of their continuing education requirements to maintain certification as law enforcement officers. In 2016, he was honored with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hero Award for his outstanding work.

Palm fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert C. Wester for a judgeship based in Papillion.