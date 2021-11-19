 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parks committee hosting Holiday Lights Contest
0 comments

Parks committee hosting Holiday Lights Contest

{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Gretna's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is hosting its first annual Holiday Lights Contest.

Gretna residents who decorate their yard for the holidays are encouraged to participate.

The four categories are Classic Design, Tree Design, Judges Choice and Clark Griswold.

To enter, fill out a contest entry form -- download at gretnane.org -- and return it to City of Gretna Holiday Lights, PO Box 69, Gretna, NE 68028 or drop off at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave.

Please have your lights on Dec. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. for the judging.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 5 at the Tree Lighting in Petersen Park around 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert