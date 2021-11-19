Parks committee hosting Holiday Lights Contest

The City of Gretna's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is hosting its first annual Holiday Lights Contest.

Gretna residents who decorate their yard for the holidays are encouraged to participate.

The four categories are Classic Design, Tree Design, Judges Choice and Clark Griswold.

To enter, fill out a contest entry form -- download at gretnane.org -- and return it to City of Gretna Holiday Lights, PO Box 69, Gretna, NE 68028 or drop off at Gretna City Hall, 204 N McKenna Ave.

Please have your lights on Dec. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. for the judging.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 5 at the Tree Lighting in Petersen Park around 5 p.m.

