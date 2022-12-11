Petition drive fails for Gretna school board recalls

An effort to recall three members of the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education has failed.

Organizer Lance Molina filed paperwork in September to petition for recall elections against sitting board members Rick Hollendieck, Kyle Janssen and Dawn Stock.

Supporters needed to collect 2,429 signatures for each member by Dec. 2 to trigger recall elections, according to the Sarpy County Election Commission. There were no forms submitted by the deadline.

Molina, an unsuccessful candidate for school board in 2022, said a lack of transparency, spending and raising the property tax levy were some of the reasons he launched the recall attempt. He said while there was interest in the petition, limited time and the bustle of the holiday season ultimately doomed the effort.

“Even though we didn’t make it, there were enough people who signed the petition to send a message to the board that we are tired of the taxes,” Molina said.

Gretna Public Schools raised its property tax levy from $1.43 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.48 this fall, primarily to begin paying off a 2020 bond for three new schools, including the Gretna East High School, slated to open in 2023. Voters approved the bond with 60% of the vote.

Hollendieck, a 14-year veteran of the board, said he understands public concern about taxes, but the district has to stay ahead of the area’s fast growth. He said he is excited about the new projects opening in the next year.

“I think a majority of the people trust the school board members and trust the administrators," he said. "I have all the confidence in the world that they are also doing what is right for our school district, and looking out for our kids, our parents and our taxpayers all at the same time."