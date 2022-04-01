 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: 7 GMS students perform in Blair Honor Band

  • 0
040622-gb-news-band-p1.jpg

Seven Gretna Middle School students were selected to participate in the annual Blair Middle School Honor Band on March 26. Over 40 schools from eastern Nebraska participate in this one-day event. The students worked under the baton of Erin Cole, retired director from Tapp Middle School in Cobb County, Georgia. The students auditioned for chair placement, rehearsed with the full ensemble, participated in sectionals and then performed in a concert that afternoon. Pictured, from left: Skylar Parker, Caleb Haecker, Logan Yoder, Henry Wiedrich, Roxy Lightle, Amelia Onwiler and Kyle Wolff.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert