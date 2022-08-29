PHOTO: Big Red in the Emerald Isle

Be the first to know
From the first snap, Gretna flooded Omaha Burke in a 44-0 win on the road to open their defense of a vacated state championship.
A new restaurant in Gretna’s Nebraska Crossing outlet mall will bring a new food option to the community.
Gretna Boy Scouts played tug-of-water, roasted s’mores and otherwise enjoyed themselves in the drizzling rain on Monday, Aug. 15.
As summer’s swelter continues, the City of Gretna has asked residents to conserve water as they attempt to keep their grass green.
PAPILLION – Gretna boys cross country opened the season with a first place finish in the Class of the Metro tournament at Walnut Creek Recreat…
With bruised feet and bandaged knees, about 60 people walked the final miles down 108th Street in La Vista to arrive at a much-deserved celebr…
Gretna softball opened the regular season Thursday night with a 2-1 walk-off win in extra innings in their home opener against Omaha Marian, a…
Last year’s Gretna Dragons volleyball team narrowly fell in a five-set battle against Elkhorn South in the state quarterfinals, but maintains …
