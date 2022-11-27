 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Black Friday shoppers descend on Nebraska Crossing outlet mall

113022-gb-news-black-friday.jpg

Cars were backed up around 11:10 a.m. along Interstate 80 waiting to get off at Exit 432 for the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall on Friday, Nov. 25. Black Friday shoppers prompted assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, which said that troopers were helping with heavy traffic around 12:50 p.m. "Be patient and keep your eyes up and your phone down," NSP advised in a tweet.
