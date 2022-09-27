 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Car wash under construction near Gretna Walmart

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

A car wash is under construction Saturday, Sept. 24, beside the Holiday Inn Express & Suites near the Gretna Walmart. A sign outside the project site at 16170 Stevens Pointe Circle says Tidal Wave Auto Spa is building the automated carwash tunnel and vacuum stalls. Tidal Wave currently has a location in Bellevue and three in Omaha, according to its website, tidalwaveautospa.com.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa

