PHOTO: Car wash under construction near Gretna Walmart

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday.
City officials were practically beaming during a progress tour of the new Gretna Crossing Park construction site on Thursday, and there is muc…
The Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold Bratoberfest on Friday, Oct. 14.
A new countywide hearing on property taxes drew a crowd Thursday evening.
No. 1 Gretna hosted a triangular on Saturday, Sept. 24, winning both games against Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South.
Roxanne Wheeler, president of Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry, and Bill Lewis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week.
REI Co-op will open the doors to its first Nebraska location on Friday, Sept. 23.
Simon Wiedel, a third grade teacher for Squire John Thomas Elementary, thought he was going to a basic bootcamp that would teach students abou…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.