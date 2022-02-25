 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Eighth grade All-Stars

030222-gb-news-music-p1.jpg

Three eighth grade students from GMS recently performed with the Nebraska Wind Symphony on their Middle School All-Star program, held Feb. 20 at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. From left, Olive Carpick, oboe; Penny Gray, bass clarinet, and Kyler Wolff, bassoon -- pictured with music director Joshua Kearney -- prepared three selections for their feature performance with the NWS. Associate director Keith Davis arranged two movements from Handel’s “The Royal Fireworks” and directed both of his arrangements.  Joshua Kearney, music director of the NWS, led the ensemble and the All-Stars through a fun rendition of “Baby Elephant Walk.” This is the 21st year that GMS has had students participate in this All-Star program.
