PHOTO: Eighth grade All-Stars

At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
In 1990, George Strait shared a secret about a father’s love: “It’s a love without end, amen.” The lyrics stands the test of time in 2022.
The City of Gretna approved a management agreement with the YMCA of Greater Omaha to operate the pool on behalf of the city during the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting of the Gretna City Council.
A passion for music and the desire to fill a local need are the driving factors bringing a new opportunity to town.
The City of Gretna Arbor Society will host its 15th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 5 at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive.
Students throughout Gretna’s elementary buildings got a virtual visit from New York Times bestselling author Aaron Reynolds in early February.
Tim Vala and Wayne Gudvaldson run a tag team operation out of Vala's Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard, documenting daily precipitation amounts for the National Weather Service.
Avery Johnson was awarded first place; Elizabeth Aure took second and Honest Krause placed third in the annual Gretna Optimist Club essay contest.
The Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy will host is annual Blue Jeans and Dreams fundraiser on Saturday, April 23.
