 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAKING A DIFFERENCE

PHOTO: Fareway donates $2,649 to Outlook Enrichment=

  • 0
102622-pt-news-fareway-check.jpeg

Fareway Stores donated $2,649 to Outlook Enrichment, a private nonprofit rehabilitation agency for the Blind and visually impaired, after a weeklong fundraising campaign at the grocery chain's six metro area locations, including in Gretna and Papillion. Customers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 17 were asked to "round up" to the nearest dollar and make additional contributions at the registered to support the programs and services of Outlook Enrichment, which provides resources to individuals with vision loss. A check was presented Oct. 4 at the Papillion Fairway, 1325 Jersey St. Pictured from left are Papillion Fareway assistant grocery manager Austin Knudson, Outlook Enrichment executive director Paulette Monthei and Fort Street Fareway grocery manager Joel Wymore present a check for $2,649 to help people with vision loss. Find more about Outlook Enrichment at outlooken.org.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert