PHOTO: Gretna Arbor Society recognizes business owner for volunteer efforts
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pitching was the story going into Saturday’s championship game, but the way the winning run was scored by Marian in a 4-3 win to become Class A champions over Gretna tells the tale.
Gretna outside linebacker/edge Korver Demma announced his walk-on commitment to Nebraska on Twitter Wednesday night.
Gretna continued their winning ways on Friday, Oct. 14 against Omaha South, cruising to a 71-17 victory and improving to an 8-0 regular season…
Property taxes, economic growth and an influx of new residents dominate the issues voters are weighing with candidates for the Gretna Public S…
Monkeypox has officially reached Sarpy County.
With aces aplenty and kills from two main sources, Gretna cruised to a straight-sets win over Omaha Marian on Tuesday night to advance to the Metro Tournament semifinals.
No. 1 Gretna suffered their first loss of the season, 2-1 to Omaha Marian, in the semifinals of the state tournament in Hastings Thursday night.
Two turnovers recovered by Korver Demma and five total touchdowns by Zane Flores led Gretna to a 41-27 win at Papio South on Thursday.
Hillcrest Health Systems recently completed a renovation of Hillcrest Silver Ridge and is making significant progress on the construction of H…
Hunters will have a chance to pursue deer at three state park areas along the lower Platte River this fall and winter.