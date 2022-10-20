 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREEN INDUSTY AWARD

PHOTO: Gretna Arbor Society recognizes business owner for volunteer efforts

Gretna Arbor Society chairperson and certified arborist Jim Keepers presented the Nebraska Forest Service Green Industry Award to Nebraska certified arborist Amy Nakai, Gretna owner of the arborist company Rooted Tree Specialist. This award is given to a person or business working with trees rising above and beyond to enhance the community tree resource by providing time, employees and equipment at no extra cost to plant trees in their local community. The award was presented by the tree board at the annual Gretna tree planting workshop and tree giveaway.
