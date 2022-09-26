 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GMS competes at AppleJack Parade

PHOTO: Gretna Middle School competes at AppleJack Parade

  • 0
GMS AppleJack Parade

The Gretna Middle School Eighth Grade Marching Band competed in the AppleJack Parade in Nebraska City on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Chris Tucker, director of middle school bands. The band earned second place in the middle school division and extended its tradition of finishing in the top three bands to 21 consecutive years.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert