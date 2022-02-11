 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: Optimists welcome

  • 0
020922-gb-news-optimists-p1.jpg

Welcome Shirley Welty, one of the newest members of the Gretna Optimst Club's breakfast group. The club meets every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy's Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. The public is welcome to attend.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert