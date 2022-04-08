 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: Pixel portrait

  • 0
041322-gb-news-art-p1.jpg

This portrait of Harvest Hills Principal Kirsten Troester was created by the fourth grade class at Harvest Hills as a collaborative project. The portrait was inspired by Chuck Close, an American painter who made massive-scale photorealist and abstract portraits. His abstract use of "visual mixing" was groundbreaking in the art world as pixel art did not exist before the digital age. The class worked hard, painting each square one at a time to match the correct value, using different painting techniques to create contrasting values.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Council considers The Crossings Corridor proposal

Council considers The Crossings Corridor proposal

The plan outlines future land uses, transportation system enhancements and economic development opportunities in the study area, generally bounded by Platteview Road to the south, 204th Street to the east and approximately 220th Street to the west and a half-mile north of Capehart Road to the north.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert