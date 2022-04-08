PHOTO: Pixel portrait

Be the first to know
After 51 years in hometown grocery and 26 years in Gretna, longtime highway staple McKinney’s Food Center has announced plans to close.
The 2022 Gretna High School prom court.
The plan outlines future land uses, transportation system enhancements and economic development opportunities in the study area, generally bounded by Platteview Road to the south, 204th Street to the east and approximately 220th Street to the west and a half-mile north of Capehart Road to the north.
This week, we asked fifth graders at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “If you could meet any celebrity, who would you meet?” Here is a sampl…
Gretna boys golf hosted an invitational on Tuesday, March 29 at Tiburon Golf Course, and came away as winners by three strokes over Mt. Michael.
The City of Gretna is working with Gretna Sanitation toward a resolution after the Sarpy County District Court recently granted a motion to co…
The Gretna boys and girls track teams got their 2022 spring season started with first-place finishes at the Elkhorn South Invitational on Friday.
Fareway Stores, Inc. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 29, for its new location at 604 S Highway 6 in Gretna.
A look at the happenings at the March 28 Gretna Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Women and Wine, a fundraiser Lauritsen for Nebraska, will be held tonight, Thursday (March 31) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Soaring Wings Vineyard, 171…
