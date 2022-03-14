 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: POPtimists

  • 0
031622-gb-news-optimist-p1.jpg

Three students from Aspen Creek spoke at the Gretna Optimist Club meeting at Billy’s Cafe on Thursday, March 10. "We had lots of fun as we presented our POP speech about our characters from the past for the club members," said eighth grader Caden Annis. "To be honest, we were very nervous as we gave our speeches. At the end we were congratulated and were given very good compliments. All in all the POP program wasn’t just a speech about people of the past, it was an opportunity to actually learn about the historical people and do it for a good cause." Pictured, from left: Taryn French, Caden Annis and Leena Macklin.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Red Brick Run returns April 2

Red Brick Run returns April 2

After two years, including one virtual event and one canceled event, the Red Brick Run will return to live, in-person racing on Saturday, April 2.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert