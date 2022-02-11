PHOTO: State qualifier

Be the first to know
At its Feb. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council denied Gretna Sanitation’s permit to haul application.
Jason Schram, 45, was seen walking into a field after a crash with a snowplow at Capehart Road and U.S. Highway 6 on Friday night. "We believe he was disoriented," his aunt said.
About 15 members of the SkillsUSA chapter at Gretna High School gathered before school on Thursday, Feb. 3 to stuff goody bags with love.
Newly-redesigned library cards are now available to the public.
Several Midlands Community Foundation and Gretna Community Foundation charitable funds are now accepting scholarship applications specifically…
Alicia Elsenpeter has been named as the 2021 Midwest Regional High School Assistant Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Name: Lauren Vilter
A passion for music and the desire to fill a local need are the driving factors bringing a new opportunity to town.
