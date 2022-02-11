 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: State qualifier

Langley Riha was the first ever Dragon bowler to quality for the state competition in late January, since the Nebraska School Activities Association sanctioned bowling as a sport in 2020. (Gretna previously had a team under the Nebraska High School Bowling Federation.) Riha was set to compete in the singles division on Monday, Feb. 7.
