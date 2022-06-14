PHOTO: Telescope talk

Be the first to know
A cancer benefit for Gretna High School’s boys basketball coach Brad Feeken is set for Saturday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.
McKenna Market Mania is up and running featuring antiques, vintage and handmade items, art and food trucks in downtown Gretna.
The City of Gretna has been working with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, through the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, to construc…
At Elkhorn North this weekend, the Gretna Post 216 Senior Dragons started with a win over DC Electric and won the next two to sweep the tournament.
Angus Burgers and Shakes at Tiburon Point has closed.
After 40 years in education, all but three of those years in Gretna, local play pro legend Carole Carraher has retired from Gretna Public Schools.
Inventors spread out across Gretna Elementary School as campers explored space, robotics, art and the simple pleasures — and Newtonian mechani…
The Gretna Public Library is excited for the “Oceans of Possibilities” this summer with the return of a more traditional summer learning program.
