 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Telescope talk

PHOTO: Telescope talk

  • 0
062222-gb-news-optimists-p1.jpg

John C. McCloskey, the chief electromagnetic compatibility engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, speaks to the Gretna Optimist Club on June 2. McCloskey talked with club members about the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope launched into space. The club meets for breakfast every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe, 20596 Highway 370. Each week’s meeting features a different speaker or presentation. The public is welcome to attend.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert