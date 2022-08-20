 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO: Wegner named Grand Champion at Sarpy County Fair

  • 0
Sarpy County Fair Grand Champion

Kate Wegner of Gretna created this grand champion winner of the Sarpy County Fair. She created a portrait of her great-grandfather with colored pencils. Kate has been a student of Jeanette McFarling for several years.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flores picked for World-Herald's Super Six

Flores picked for World-Herald's Super Six

For the 2022 Football Super Six, we picked the six guys who can dominate and change a game. And, as it turned out, we picked six guys who reflect the changing nature of high school football.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert