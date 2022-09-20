 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildflowers signal return of autumn

PHOTO: Wildflowers, falling leaves signal autumnal equinox on Thursday

A water tower peeks out behind some wildflowers in a neighborhood in Gretna earlier this month. The late summer blooms along roadways throughout the area are heralding the approach of autumn, along with the occasional falling leaf. A cool front is expected to roll into the area Wednesday morning as cold air drops down from Canada, which should quell the recent mercury spikes before the autumnal equinox on Thursday.
