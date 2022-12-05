 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Greenery & Glitter provides festive fun

  Updated
The City of Gretna and downtown businesses host the annual Greenery & Glitter holiday celebration on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Visits with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus and s'mores with the Grinch were enjoyed by all on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The annual Greenery & Glitter holiday celebration featured numerous activities along the historic bricks of downtown Gretna's McKenna Avenue, as well as a holiday tree lighting in Peterson Park.

Hayrack rides pulled by Belgian horses, a Nativity, children's crafts and more were offered for an afternoon of festive fun.

Finding just the right thing to say, area youngsters took a moment to compose a letter to Santa at the Candle House in Gretna.
Holiday hayrack rides were a highlight of the Greenery & Glitter festivities.
Young Micah Goldenstein (right) is whisked off Santa’s lap by mom Bridget, clearly not enjoying his chat as much as sister Lucy (left). Santa repeated this scenario over and over again on Sunday during Gretna’s Greenery & Glitter celebration.
The holiday lights are on display in Gretna’s Peterson Park, following a tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, held in conjunction with downtown Gretna’s Greenery & Glitter celebration.
Paisley Schulz visits with the Grinch while eating a s'more in Peterson Park ahead of the holiday tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Camden Schmitz enjoys a s’more by the fire in Peterson Park ahead of the holiday tree lighting on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Truitt and Sienna Hefner roast marshmallows for s’mores over a fire pit in Peterson Park on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. S’mores kits were available for families attending the City of Gretna’s holiday tree lighting.
Paper ornaments, provided by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, hang on the newly-lit tree in Gretna’s Peterson Park. Community members were invited to decorate and write their holiday wish on the ornament.
