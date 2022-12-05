PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Greenery & Glitter provides festive fun

Visits with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus and s'mores with the Grinch were enjoyed by all on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The annual Greenery & Glitter holiday celebration featured numerous activities along the historic bricks of downtown Gretna's McKenna Avenue, as well as a holiday tree lighting in Peterson Park.

Hayrack rides pulled by Belgian horses, a Nativity, children's crafts and more were offered for an afternoon of festive fun.