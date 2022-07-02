PHOTOS: Families gather for Dogs with the Deputies

Be the first to know
Two school communities are grieving the loss of Gretna siblings who were killed in a weekend car crash.
Firework stands are open for the season through Independence Day across Sarpy County.
A limpkin, a bird never before seen in Nebraska, was spotted at a wetlands mitigation pond near Gretna. The tropical shorebird’s typical range is in south Florida and central America.
The Gretna Breeze remains committed to serving the Gretna community, but it will no longer maintain an office in Gretna.
Two Gretna teenagers died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision on I-29 near Percival, Iowa.
The Gretna Junior Legion Dragons won their 22nd game with a 10-7 win over Millard South on Thursday, June 30.
A federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a requirement that Nebraska ballot initiatives collect signatures across the state.Judge Jo…
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will hold two more free family activities as part of its Chalco Summer Series.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the Gretna community to an outreach event Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Park.
The Gretna American Legion Post 216 is organizing a community blood drive for the American Red Cross on Monday, July 11, with appointments for…
