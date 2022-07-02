 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Families gather for Dogs with the Deputies

070622-gb-news-dogs-deputies-p1.JPG

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Culler, left, grills hot dogs with Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office volunteer Curtis Rainge on Wednesday, June 29, at Gretna's Peterson Park. They were cooking out for Dogs with the Deputies, an event hosted by the Sheriff’s Office to connect with the Gretna community.
070622-gb-news-dogs-deputies-p2.JPG

Ava McClure, 7, enjoys a hot dog at Dogs with the Deputies. The event, hosted by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, was held Wednesday, June 29, at Gretna's Peterson Park. 
070622-gb-news-dogs-deputies-p3.JPG

Carly Ann Wisehart, 8, meets the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office’s therapy dog Henry during Dogs with the Deputies, Wednesday, June 29, at Gretna's Peterson Park.
070622-gb-news-dogs-deputies-p4.JPG

Brothers Lawson Christman, 6, left, and Greyson Christman, 8, pose for a photo while eating at Dogs with the Deputies held Wednesday, June 29, at Gretna's Peterson Park.
070622-gb-news-dogs-deputies-p5.JPG

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kevin Griger, right, hands twins Isaac and Adeline Meredith, 6, bracelets during Dogs with the Deputies on Wednesday, June 29, at Gretna's Peterson Park. Behind them are parents Shane and Sheri Meredith.
