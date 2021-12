The annual canned food and sock drive at Gretna Middle School topped 2020's record.

GMS donated 7,434 pounds of food to the Gretna Neighbors food pantry last week.

Held in late November, the drive encouraged homerooms to compete against each other for total pounds donated. Each item was counted individually by day of the week.

In 2020, GMS donated 5,495 pounds, so almost a full ton more this year vs. last year.

Sock collections were also up, at 2,220 pairs of socks, compared to 1,278 last year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.