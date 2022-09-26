 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Gretna Arbor Society gives away 150 free trees to residents

  • 0
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Giveaway

The Gretna Arbor Society distributed 150 free trees to community residents at Gretna Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jim Keepers, a certified Nebraska arborist and chairperson of the tree board, presented a tree planting workshop in conjunction with the drive-thru giveaway. In addition to trees, residents were given a free bag of mulch and a tree guard.
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Giveaway

The Gretna Arbor Society distributed 150 free trees to community residents at Gretna Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jim Keepers, a certified Nebraska arborist and chairperson of the tree board, presented a tree planting workshop in conjunction with the drive-thru giveaway. In addition to trees, residents were given a free bag of mulch and a tree guard.
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Giveaway

The Gretna Arbor Society distributed 150 free trees to community residents at Gretna Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jim Keepers, a certified Nebraska arborist and chairperson of the tree board, presented a tree planting workshop in conjunction with the drive-thru giveaway. In addition to trees, residents were given a free bag of mulch and a tree guard.
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Giveaway

The Gretna Arbor Society distributed 150 free trees to community residents at Gretna Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jim Keepers, a certified Nebraska arborist and chairperson of the tree board, presented a tree planting workshop in conjunction with the drive-thru giveaway. In addition to trees, residents were given a free bag of mulch and a tree guard.
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Giveaway

The Gretna Arbor Society distributed 150 free trees to community residents at Gretna Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jim Keepers, a certified Nebraska arborist and chairperson of the tree board, presented a tree planting workshop in conjunction with the drive-thru giveaway. In addition to trees, residents were given a free bag of mulch and a tree guard.
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Giveaway

The Gretna Arbor Society distributed 150 free trees to community residents at Gretna Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jim Keepers, a certified Nebraska arborist and chairperson of the tree board, presented a tree planting workshop in conjunction with the drive-thru giveaway. In addition to trees, residents were given a free bag of mulch and a tree guard.
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Giveaway

The Gretna Arbor Society distributed 150 free trees to community residents at Gretna Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jim Keepers, a certified Nebraska arborist and chairperson of the tree board, presented a tree planting workshop in conjunction with the drive-thru giveaway. In addition to trees, residents were given a free bag of mulch and a tree guard.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert