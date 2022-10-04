 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Gretna Arbor Society plants trees at Lincoln Place Park

From the Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Oct. 5 series
Gretna Arbor Society Tree Planting

The Gretna Arbor Society planted 22 trees in a park Saturday morning. City of Gretna maintenance workers dug the holes, and members of the tree board and other volunteers planted the trees at park in the Lincoln Place subdivision just west of Leo Royal Park.
