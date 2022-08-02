PHOTOS: Gretna Days bring family fun

Gretna Days returned to welcome newcomers and longtime residents alike this past weekend.
“It’s all about having fun,” said Brad Stauffer, president of the Gretna Days Foundation. “It’s all about the community.
Stauffer said the Gretna Day organizers strive to keep events affordable and fun, while offering a wide variety of activities.
“It’s important to bring the community together,” he said. “It’s about the community. It’s about the people here.”
080322-gb-news-gd-movie-p1.JPG
From left, Abby Godsey, 7, mother Amber Godsey and Ivy Godsey, 3, from Gretna, watch a movie during Gretna Days on Friday evening.
080322-gb-news-gd-movie-p2.JPG
A family watches a movie during Gretna Days on Friday. Pictured from left in front are Elliott Brozek, 10; Fiore Palacios, 7; and Afton Brozek, 8. Pictured from left in back are Kelsey Brozek; Adelaide Brozek, 11; and Sherry Koenigsman.
080322-gb-news-gd-movie-p3.JPG
A movie plays on the Gretna High School football field Friday.
080322-gb-news-gd-cornhole-p1.JPG
Amy Pivovar, left, watches Justin Swick toss a beanbag while playing cornhole during Gretna Days on Friday.
080322-gb-news-gd-cornhole-p2.JPG
Travis Mangen, 15, tosses a beanbag while playing cornhole during Gretna Days on Friday.
080322-gb-news-gd-cornhole-p3.JPG
Bryce Silva, right, tosses a beanbag next to Amber Soucek while playing cornhole during Gretna Days on Friday.
080322-gb-news-gd-craftshow-p1.jpg
A craft show was held at Gretna High School during Gretna Days.
080322-gb-news-gd-craftshow-p2.jpg
A craft show was held at Gretna High School during Gretna Days.
080322-gb-news-gd-dancelunch.jpg
Gretna High School's dance team sold a $5 lunch as a fundraiser Saturday following the grand parade.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p1.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p2.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p3.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p4.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p5.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p6.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p7.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p8.JPG
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-carnival-p9.jpg
People enjoyed the carnival during Gretna Days, including those leaving the grand parade on Saturday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p1.JPG
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p2.JPG
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p3.jpg
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p4.JPG
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p5.JPG
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p6.JPG
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p7.JPG
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-picnic-p8.JPG
The community picnic at Peterson Park wrapped up the major festivities for Gretna Days on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p1.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p2.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p3.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p4.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p5.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p6.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p7.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-bubbles-p8.JPG
Children played with bubbles courtesy of the Gretna Public Library during the Gretna Days community picnic on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p1.JPG
Gretna’s own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p2.JPG
Gretna's own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p3.JPG
Gretna's own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p4.JPG
Gretna's own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p5.JPG
Gretna's own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p6.JPG
Gretna's own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p7.JPG
Gretna's own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-wildlife-p8.jpg
Gretna's own Wildlife Encounters offered a special show for Gretna Days during the community picnic at Peterson Park on Sunday.
080322-gb-news-gd-games-p1.JPG
Inflatable games and other activities were scattered around Peterson Park on Sunday during the community picnic.
080322-gb-news-gd-games-p2.jpg
Inflatable games and other activities were scattered around Peterson Park on Sunday during the community picnic.
080322-gb-news-gd-games-p3.jpg
Inflatable games and other activities were scattered around Peterson Park on Sunday during the community picnic.
080322-gb-news-gd-games-p4.jpg
Inflatable games and other activities were scattered around Peterson Park on Sunday during the community picnic.
080322-gb-news-gd-games-p5.JPG
Photos were available with Star Wars characters and other special guests around Peterson Park on Sunday during the community picnic.
080322-gb-news-gd-games-p6.JPG
Photos were available with princesses and other costumed characters around Peterson Park on Sunday during the community picnic.
080322-gb-news-gd-games-p7.JPG
Inflatable games and other activities were scattered around Peterson Park on Sunday during the community picnic.
