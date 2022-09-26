PHOTOS: Gretna Lions Club offers free paper shredding to community

Be the first to know
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday.
City officials were practically beaming during a progress tour of the new Gretna Crossing Park construction site on Thursday, and there is muc…
The Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold Bratoberfest on Friday, Oct. 14.
Even without their No. 1 golfer, Gretna finished in fourth at the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday.
No. 1 Gretna hosted a triangular on Saturday, Sept. 24, winning both games against Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South.
REI Co-op will open the doors to its first Nebraska location on Friday, Sept. 23.
Roxanne Wheeler, president of Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry, and Bill Lewis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week.
