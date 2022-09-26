 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library holds Big Truck Day

  • 0
Gretna Public Library Big Truck Day

The Gretna Public Library held its rescheduled Big Truck Day at Gretna Elementary's parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24. A variety of specialized vehicles were on display for children to climb aboard and learn about the careers they support. Treats were also available from the Kona shaved ice truck.
Gretna Public Library Big Truck Day

The Gretna Public Library held its rescheduled Big Truck Day at Gretna Elementary's parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24. A variety of specialized vehicles were on display for children to climb aboard and learn about the careers they support. Treats were also available from the Kona shaved ice truck.
Gretna Public Library Big Truck Day

The Gretna Public Library held its rescheduled Big Truck Day at Gretna Elementary's parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24. A variety of specialized vehicles were on display for children to climb aboard and learn about the careers they support. Treats were also available from the Kona shaved ice truck.
Gretna Public Library Big Truck Day

The Gretna Public Library held its rescheduled Big Truck Day at Gretna Elementary's parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24. A variety of specialized vehicles were on display for children to climb aboard and learn about the careers they support. Treats were also available from the Kona shaved ice truck.
Gretna Public Library Big Truck Day

The Gretna Public Library held its rescheduled Big Truck Day at Gretna Elementary's parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24. A variety of specialized vehicles were on display for children to climb aboard and learn about the careers they support. Treats were also available from the Kona shaved ice truck.
Gretna Public Library Big Truck Day

The Gretna Public Library held its rescheduled Big Truck Day at Gretna Elementary's parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24. A variety of specialized vehicles were on display for children to climb aboard and learn about the careers they support. Treats were also available from the Kona shaved ice truck.
Gretna Public Library Big Truck Day

The Gretna Public Library held its rescheduled Big Truck Day at Gretna Elementary's parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24. A variety of specialized vehicles were on display for children to climb aboard and learn about the careers they support. Treats were also available from the Kona shaved ice truck.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert